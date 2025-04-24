Metro is doing the same thing its owner is doing this week by introducing a new line-up of plans, all of which come with a similar 5-year price lock guarantee. There are technically 4 plans in total, but the “unlimited” options are probably the only ones to consider.

The new unlimited plans are Metro Starter Plus, Metro Flex Unlimited, and Metro Flex Unlimited Plus. The big news here is that when compared to the previous line-up, all of the prices have been lowered, which is unheard of in this day. That does mean that two of the plans have seen some features stripped, so it’s not all positives here. However, if those features weren’t getting use, then maybe you’ll love the price drops.

All of the new plans include unlimited talk and text, as well as “unlimited” data that can be slowed each month after you use 35GB. All three also have access to T-Mobile’s Scam Shield and T-Mobile Tuesdays promotions. After those features, things start to change. Below, we’ve listed out the differences.

Metro Starter Plus : $40/mo, includes everything above and that’s it.

: $40/mo, includes everything above and that’s it. Metro Flex Unlimited : $50/mo with autopay, plus 8GB hotspot, 100GB Google One membership

: $50/mo with autopay, plus 8GB hotspot, 100GB Google One membership Metro Flex Unlimited Plus: $60/mo with autopay, plus 25GB hotspot, 100GB Google One Membership, Amazon Prime, HD video, $5 smartwatch/tablet connections, and unlimited international texting to 210+ countries

What’s missing? Since I mentioned that some plans got worse, you probably are wondering in which ways. Well, the Starter Plus plan is now $10 cheaper than Flex Start, but it lost its 8GB hotspot and 100GB Google One membership. The Flex Unlimited plan is $10 cheaper than Metro Flex Up, but its hotspot dropped from 25GB to 8GB and lost its international texting. The $60 Metro Flex Unlimited Plus plan does retain everything from the previous Metro Flex Plus that used to cost $70, so that’s nice.

These plans offer pretty good value, especially that top end plan. With carriers all adopting bad postpaid plans and continually raising prices, now is as good of a time as ever to consider prepaid.

