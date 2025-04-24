Google has determined that the Pixel 7a will get an Extended Repair Program due to battery swelling issues. Pixel 7a owners should know that not all units of the Pixel 7a will be affected, but if you ever experience symptoms of battery swelling, you could be eligible for a free battery replacement or even monetary compensation in select markets.

Things like visible device swelling, bulging/separation, or significant battery drain are all signs that your device is affected by this issue. If you notice any of these signs, owners in the US can mail in the device and get a free battery replacement. However, Google says that if your device, “exhibits other forms of damage, like liquid damage, exposure to sharp objects, or excessive force, it may not qualify for a battery replacement at no charge under this program.”

To ensure our customers have the best possible experience with Google products, some Pixel 7a devices (“Impacted Devices”) may be eligible for a battery replacement repair at no charge or another form of appeasement option from Google (options are limited by country and warranty status). Eligibility and specific options are subject to terms and conditions. Not all Pixel 7a devices are impacted by unexpected battery swelling, therefore if your device is not impacted, you will not be eligible for a repair or other options under this program.

To begin the process of free repair, you’ll want to head to this registration page and check your eligibility. Once Google receives the device and inspects it to ensure it’s repairable, the process should hopefully be quick and painless.

We always hope that your device isn’t affected by this, but if it is, at least Google is trying to remedy it.

// Google Support