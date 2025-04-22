Google Fi is celebrating 10 years today by bringing us a brand new Essentials plans, their most affordable in the plan lineup. In addition to that new option, their older plans are getting some decent upgrades, with name changes in there too, without any price increases.

The new Unlimited Essentials plan costs $35 per month for a single line, includes unlimited talk, text, and data, with only the first 30GB is at high speeds. And that’s the plan. Google didn’t tell us anything else that was included, so it should just be the basics for $35 per month. You can sign-up for it here.

For the other Google Fi plans, we’re getting a handful of upgrades that are similar to what T-Mobile just introduced. Unlimited Standard is the new name for Simply Unlimited, and it includes 50GB of high-speed data now (up from 35GB), as well as 25GB hotspot data (up from 5GB). It still costs $50 per month for a single line.

The other plan is Unlimited Premium (previously Unlimited Plus) and it has 100GB of high-speed data (up from 50GB), along with 50GB of hotspot data. This plan still costs $65 per month for a single line.

Other changes for the 10th anniversary:

eSIM for tablets : Google has allowed for customers on Unlimited Plus/Premium to share their cellular phone data with connected tablets for some time using SIM cards. Now, they are letting you do the same with data-only eSIM, giving you an even quicker setup without needing to order a physical SIM card.

: Google has allowed for customers on Unlimited Plus/Premium to share their cellular phone data with connected tablets for some time using SIM cards. Now, they are letting you do the same with data-only eSIM, giving you an even quicker setup without needing to order a physical SIM card. International expansion: For those looking to travel on Google Fi, Google has added 54 new countries to their list for international 5G connections. We’re up to 92 countries now, plus they are adding the iPhone as a device that can take advantage.

And that’s it! Google is introducing a new Google Fi plan at $35, plus changing the names of their other plans, keeping their prices the same, and adding more data.

