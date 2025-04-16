Verizon’s Unlimited Ultimate plan could see a couple of upgrades as early as tomorrow, according to new reports. The wireless giant will give its most expensive plan even more hotspot data, add international calling, and increase the amount of international data available when traveling abroad.

The biggest piece of this report comes from Sneed Mobile Tech, who received training information from a Verizon source and provided a screenshot of the news. The training intro suggests that April 17 (tomorrow) will bring two new changes to Unlimited Ultimate. Those changes are unlimited hotspot and international calling.

Currently, Verizon’s Unlimited Ultimate includes 60GB of premium mobile hotspot and only international texting (unlimited to 200 countries). Bumping the hotspot data to “unlimited” would be a major increase, although I’ve seen rumors suggesting it could still be mostly capped at 200GB with throttling happening after that point. For international calling, that seems like an equally huge new perk, especially for those with friends and families outside of Canada or Mexico, which is where Verizon currently only offers that type of calling.

As far as the international data increase, this is another unconfirmed change, but several folks traveling at the moment have taken to reddit to note that Verizon is telling them they now have 15GB of data to use. Currently, the Unlimited Ultimate plan officially offers 10GB of international data to use when out of the country. Verizon has no mention of 15GB international data on their site for the Unlimited Ultimate plan, so it seems like they may be rolling this out to folks early.

Verizon charges $100 per month for Unlimited Ultimate, which can be reduced to $90 per month with autopay. If the training above is to be believed, it says these upgrades are arriving “at no additional cost.” For how long that remains, we shall see.

Should the news drop tomorrow, we’ll let you know the official details.

Shop Verizon Unlimited Ultimate