Separate teardowns are pointing to new features supposedly inbound for Wear OS users: Gemini as a replacement for Google Assistant and earthquake alerts.

Courtesy of 9to5Google, Google is still preparing Gemini to replace Assistant on Wear OS, with code specifically mentioning, “Easily talk back and forth to get more done with an assistant on your watch, reimagined with Google AI.” No one is yet sure what Gemini will offer versus Assistant on Wear OS, but we at least expect the same level of integration that Assistant already has.

Once live, you’ll still be able to access your AI assistant via the “Hey Google” command, and ultimately, it should be a more natural communication experience between user and Gemini.

Dug up by Android Authority, it also appears earthquake alerts are coming to Wear OS, which is good timing considering the latest tectonic happenings. As reported, a Google Play Services update could introduce the potentially life saving alerts to cellular-connected smartwatches, allowing those without their phone to receive the alerts.

Neither of these features are yet live, but as soon as we learn more or something is made official by Google, we’ll update you.

// 9to5Google | Android Authority