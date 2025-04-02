Samsung has two fresh tablets on the market this month, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+. Both available on Samsung’s website and from select retailers starting April 10, these tablets are designed to be affordable while still offering many of the features you would get on the company’s more expensive Android tablets.

Given it’s a new Samsung device, expect lots of AI, full S Pen support, and plenty of Android OS upgrades to ensure they continue working long down the road. Galaxy Tab S10 FE (pictured below) features a 10.9-inch LCD display (refresh rate up to 90Hz), 13MP rear camera, Exynos 1580, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, microSD support up to 2TB, fingerprint reader, 8,000mAh battery, IP68 rating, and Android 15.

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, the header image of this post, features a larger 13.1-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, same 13MP rear camera, same Exynos chipset with the same storage and memory configurations, fingerprint reader, but comes with a larger 10,090mAh battery. It also has an IP68 rating and Android 15. Samsung’s spec sheet indicates both models will offer 5G options.

On the software side, as I said before, you’re getting plenty of AI. Samsung lists the “fan-favorite” Circle to Search from Google, Math Solver for Samsung Notes (for quick calculations of handwritten problems), Handwriting Assist, camera features like an upgraded Object Eraser, Best Face, and Auto Trim. Users can access their AI assistants instantly via a single tap of the new AI Hot Key on the Book Cover Keyboard accessory.

Both new tablets are available April 10, with Tab S10 FE starting at $499 (5G model starts at $599) and Tab S10 FE+ starting at $649. Samsung says that customers who purchase either tablet by May 11 can receive up to 50% off a Book Cover Keyboard Slim. Additionally, if you reserve a tablet, Samsung will provide you with $50 off at time of purchase.