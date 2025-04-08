Pixel Watch 3’s Loss of Pulse Detection is Now Rolling Out in US

As a part of the March Pixel Feature Drop, Google announced that the Pixel Watch 3’s Loss of Pulse Detection had been approved by the FDA. However, at that time, they had not yet specified when you might see the feature on your watch, outside of suggesting it could arrive at the end of March. Well, friends, that day is actually today or at least some time within the next couple of weeks.

Google tells us that Loss of Pulse Detection on the Pixel Watch 3 is ready as a first-of-its-kind feature that attempts to “detect when you’ve experienced a loss of pulse (your heart stops beating from an event like primary cardiac arrest, respiratory or circulatory failure, overdose or poisoning) and automatically prompt a call to emergency services for potentially life-saving care if you’re unresponsive.” It has been available in the EU (14 countries) since 2024, but is now expanding to the US.

Here are Google’s instructions for setting up Loss of Pulse Detection:

On your phone, open the Google Pixel Watch app. Tap Safety & emergency>Loss of Pulse Detection. Follow the on-screen instructions to turn on the feature. After you turn on Loss of Pulse Detection, it monitors your heart rate signal to detect a potential loss of pulse whenever you’re wearing your watch.

Again, this is only on the Pixel Watch 3 and it begins rolling out today. It could take a “couple” of weeks to arrive on all watches.

For more info on how Loss of Pulse Detection works on the Pixel Watch 3, Google has an entire research write-up (here) that talks through algorithm development, minimizing false positives, building it responsibly, and more. It’s worth a read or a Gemini summary.