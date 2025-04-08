Mint Mobile remains one of the best deals in wireless, assuming you are cool with a prepaid style of plan. They continually offer big discounts on plans as long as you lock-in for several months or a year. Their current promo is kind of insane, honestly, as it gets you their Unlimited plan for just $20 per month for a full year.

Is there a catch? Sort of. You have to pay for the plan for a full year and that gets you the $20/mo price. So instead of paying $30/mo for Unlimited, you would pay $240 today and that locks you in for a year. You actually wouldn’t pay anything else, but if you average that out for 12 months it becomes $20/mo. That’s a great deal.

Mint Mobile’s Unlimited plan works on T-Mobile’s network, which is probably the best in the US at this point. You get unlimited talk and text, high-speed 5G data, 10GB of hotspot data, free calling to Mexico and Canada, and WiFi Calling.

For Unlimited, Mint Mobile only recently started giving you truly unlimited data too, but there’s still some fine print there. If you hit 35GB data used in a month, they could throttle your connection when in a congested area. Wile you do get unlimited without a hard cap, you can’t just freely use all of the data your little fingers can consume. Mint Mobile has the power to slow you at certain times.

So anyway, $20/mo is what you are technically paying for Unlimited on Mint Mobile. I recently tested Mint and it was super easy to get setup since they use eSIM. You don’t have to order a SIM card or visit a store that sells them – you can do it on through your phone and their app in a matter of minutes.

