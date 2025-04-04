Cricket Wireless is launching a new trade-in program this week, powered by Asurion.

For both new and existing customers, you simply send in your device, then have any value you get credited directly to your Cricket account. Once a customer has the account credit, they can use it to pay for service. Easy peasy.

How it works:

Trade-In Process : Visit a local authorized retail store or go online to access the Asurion trade-in portal.

: Visit a local authorized retail store or go online to access the Asurion trade-in portal. Eligibility Check : Asurion will determine if your phone is eligible for trade-in, provide an estimate, and verify if it meets the criteria.

: Asurion will determine if your phone is eligible for trade-in, provide an estimate, and verify if it meets the criteria. Shipping : Once verified, you’ll receive simple steps to ship your device with a prepaid label to send to Asurion.

: Once verified, you’ll receive simple steps to ship your device with a prepaid label to send to Asurion. Account Credit: Once accepted, the trade-in value will be credited to your Cricket account within 1-2 rate plan cycles.

To see what your old phone might be worth from Asurion, you can check here.

