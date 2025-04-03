Google Photos users who use Magic Editor to spice up or clean up photos they’ve taken were having some sort of issue with editing and then saving. Google made a very short post today to their Photos community group to announce they’ve rolled out a fix for whatever that issue was.

We did our best to find the issue they were referring to and came up empty. So let us know if you had issues using Magic Editor, because you should now “be able to save your edits seamlessly.”

We appreciate your feedback regarding issues with editing and saving in Magic Editor. We’ve rolled out a fix, and you should now be able to save your edits seamlessly. We’re committed to making Magic Editor the best it can be and your contributions are a vital part of that process.

Tell me what you are using Magic Editor for?

// Google