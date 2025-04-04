There are plenty of Samsung customers waiting on that One UI 7 update, and from the looks of it, the company continues to be hard at work preparing to push it out to the public. In the meantime, the beta is still alive and well, with more devices soon to be granted access to the latest Android 15 build.

Over in South Korea, Galaxy A55 owners have been granted access to the One UI 7 beta, meaning it should be opening up to those in the US soon. This is good news for Galaxy A series owners, as once enrolled, they’ll be enjoying the updated features and reworked UI which most people seem to be enjoying,

Last we heard, the official One UI 7 rollout should begin sometime around April 10, starting with devices like the Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, then followed by older devices. Keep in mind, Samsung makes a lot of phones, so if you have an older device that’s eligible for the update, it could be a little while.

We’ll keep you posted on the latest One UI update happenings.

// SamMobile