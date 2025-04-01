Need one of the best prices we have ever seen on the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL? Target, which is weird to think, has that for you, although they appear to be selling through their stock. In fact, most stores are sold out at this price and your option is to order online.

So, this great Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro deal is on the 128GB version and you’ll see discounts of $350 off and $300 off, respectively. That gets you down to a starting price of $749 for the Pixel 9 Pro XL and $699 for the Pixel 9 Pro. Those are…yeah, those are incredible prices for the phones that might still be the best in Android this deep into 2025.

It looks like Target still has the Obsidian (black) color for both phones and with 128GB storage. Also, these are the unlocked models, so they’ll work on all carriers without a hiccup. Basically, you buy one and slap your card in (or transfer your eSIM) and get after it.

We have reviews of each (here) if you need to know more.

Target Links: Pixel 9 Pro XL | Pixel 9 Pro