It was only yesterday when a report out of Europe claimed we could see the Galaxy S25 Edge launch later this month. Well, we now have a report out of Samsung’s home country claiming that we may not see launch until May. With the solid history of reporting we have seen out of South Korea, we’re keen to believe it.

In the report, it’s said that Samsung is simply shifting its schedule up a bit and that there are no quality issues with the device. If there was a delay in launch, the first thing we think is component issues, but that doesn’t appear to be the issue here.

A bit more insight into the launch was provided. Instead of an in-person event, Samsung may opt for a video launch, similar to what they did for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

To end all of this on a bit of a sour note, pricing is also touched on. It’s looking more likely that the price of Galaxy S25 Edge will fall between the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra. We’ve seen that information from two different sources now. This means the price would fall somewhere between $999 and $1299, which is pretty steep for a device that’s only true claim to fame is being extremely thin. And with that thinness comes sacrifices in battery life and camera tech. This could be a harder sell for Samsung.

We’ll simply need to wait for Samsung to make any sort of official announcement before we act as though the world is ending. That announcement may just take a bit longer to come now.

// ET News