Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Reported for April 15

We have been patiently waiting on Samsung to release more details on the Galaxy S25 Edge, following its tease of the device back in January. According to a new report from Europe, we won’t be waiting much longer.

After seeing unofficial renders of the device back in late March, it’s now reported that launch of the ultra-thin device is scheduled for April 15. It’s unknown if that’s the announcement date and when pre-orders will open or if it’s the street availability time, but it’s an actual date.

With a reported depth of just 5.8mm, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to launch with a 3,900mAh battery, 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, 12GB RAM, plus dual rear cameras. We’re still waiting on an official spec sheet, but rumors out of Europe indicate a price of somewhere between 1200 to 1400 euros. That’s really up there.

As soon as Samsung provides official information, we’ll update you.

