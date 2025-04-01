We have been patiently waiting on Samsung to release more details on the Galaxy S25 Edge, following its tease of the device back in January. According to a new report from Europe, we won’t be waiting much longer.

After seeing unofficial renders of the device back in late March, it’s now reported that launch of the ultra-thin device is scheduled for April 15. It’s unknown if that’s the announcement date and when pre-orders will open or if it’s the street availability time, but it’s an actual date.

With a reported depth of just 5.8mm, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to launch with a 3,900mAh battery, 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, 12GB RAM, plus dual rear cameras. We’re still waiting on an official spec sheet, but rumors out of Europe indicate a price of somewhere between 1200 to 1400 euros. That’s really up there.

As soon as Samsung provides official information, we’ll update you.

// NieuweMobiel