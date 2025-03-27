It’s been years since we’ve brought up Keeper (a password manager app), but this week they announced big changes for its Wear OS and Android app.

For Wear OS users, the app is getting a makeover, one that has a “fresh, modern UI.” This redesign will result in improved usability and navigation, which all sounds good. In addition to just looks, Keeper details instant access to credentials and 2FA codes on your watch, as well as the ability to quickly access your most-used logins without the need for your phone.

The app is also getting some love. Keeper details a simplified account setup process, an enhanced Offline Mode, as well as a decoupling of Offline Mode and 2FA for better management of your security.

Check out the full list of details below.

You can snag the update by following the link below.