When Google announced the Pixel 9a on March 19, most of us expected it to go up for pre-order immediately. As we all know now, that didn’t happen because Google decided to delay the launch in order to check on a “component quality issue” that was affecting a small number of 9a devices. They didn’t provide a specific date for launch at that time, only telling us that it should happen in April.

Today, Google provided new global launch dates for the Pixel 9a. For those in the US, Canada, and the UK, the Pixel 9a arrives on April 10. The rest of the world will receive the device on April 14 or April 16, except for Japan, where the Pixel 9a is simply “coming soon.”

Here’s the full country and date schedule for the Pixel 9a:

April 10th: US, Canada and UK

April 14th: Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, France, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, Czechia, Romania, Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Finland

April 16th: Australia, India, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia

Coming soon to Japan

We still aren’t sure if there will be a pre-order period, but you can sign-up at the Google Store to be notified the minute the 9a goes live.

