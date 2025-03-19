As some of you noticed this morning following the official launch announcement of the Pixel 9a, there isn’t currently a pre-order open. In other words, the new mid-range phone from Google is fully revealed and acknowledged by them, but you can’t give them your money yet. There’s now a public reason for that.

Google shared with us that there would not be a pre-order today and that launch would happen at some point in April. No specific day was given and that certainly seemed odd. In most launches, Google tells the world about its new devices and then immediately opens up pre-orders to capture your money from the excitement.

So what’s going on? In a statement delivered to press, Google said, “We’re checking on a component quality issue that’s affecting a small number of Pixel 9A devices.”

They didn’t elaborate there, so we don’t know which component is being looked at and causing this delay. All we know is that it sure seems like Google would have liked to open pre-orders today, with a shipping date alongside them. However, that’s not what happened as they appear to have caught a potential issue and want to make sure all is well before letting you get your hands on the Pixel 9a.

That’s the story – the Pixel 9a is slightly delayed because Google discovered a component quality issue and wants to investigate.