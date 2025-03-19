Verizon announced today that it is firing up satellite texting abilities for owners of Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 devices. With this, owners of supported devices can send text messages to any device when outside of terrestrial cell tower reach, which is great news for folks in more rural areas or those who enjoy adventuring.

In its press release, Verizon states that, “This marks a significant expansion of our satellite capabilities and reinforces our commitment to keeping customers connected no matter where they are.” Verizon says that it is still working on additional data services and video calling via satellite, but all in due time. For now, we’ll gladly take satellite texts.

This news follows T-Mobile’s announcement that its customers (or essentially anyone else) can utilize its Starlink beta.

Upgrades enabling this service start today and will continue over the next two weeks.

// Verizon