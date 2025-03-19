Google Wallet Gives Kids the Power to Pay, Keep Passes or Gift Cards

Google opened up Google Wallet this week to kids in the US, UK, Australia, Spain, and Poland. This step allows your kids’ device to be able to save payment methods, as well as passes, tickets, access cards, and gift cards.

To get started, your child would open Google Wallet and attempt to add a payment card. Once that happens, they’ll be asked to “Go get your parent” for approval and setup. You would then have the power to add payment info for them to use. This payment method works when in stores using tap and pay, but is not available as a payment option online.

As a parent, you will have options like approval of every payment attempt, emails when there are transactions or a card is removed, and the ability to review recent transactions. Google is not giving you spending controls, as those are instead controlled by your card issuer.

Beyond payment methods, Google Wallet for kids can also add their passes, event tickets, things like library cards, and the gift cards they may want to use when out and about.

Parents, you can always head into Family Link (here) to turn off or remove payment cards or passes at any time.

// Google