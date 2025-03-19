The Galaxy Watch Ultra and that wild design is still doing its thing, with Samsung continuously running deals on it to help take a bite out of that large $649 price tag. This week, you can cut up to 50% off with the right trade or Samsung has crushed $230 from the price without a trade.

In the Wear OS game, there are really only three options for watches in this modern day. You can go with Google’s Pixel Watch (review) line, even as it has what I’d argue is the worst level of durability out there, but does get you the Pixel experience. You could go with OnePlus and the new OnePlus Watch 3 (review), with its incredible price for the specs and performance and battery life. Or you go Samsung, the trusted legend that took some risk with the Galaxy Watch Ultra (review).

To get 50% off Samsung’s best watch, you’ll need to trade-in a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. That’s the only watch that will get you the full $325 off. However, you can still save $300 off with a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic or $250 off with several watches. You can view the full list of trade-ins here.

The other option to get into the Galaxy Watch Ultra for cheap today is by trading nothing at all. Instead, Samsung just wants you to own this watch and has dropped $230 off it. With that discount, you’ll get into this squircle device for $420. Is that still more than a OnePlus Watch 3? Yes. Is it worth it over the latest from OnePlus? Maybe, yes.

And that’s it. One of the best smartwatches in the game is at least $240 off, but you can actually save up to $325. Go for it.

Samsung Deal Link