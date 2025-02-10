T-Mobile’s has opened its Starlink connectivity beta to essentially every wireless user in the US, which includes those not even paying them. Free for all until July when it exits beta, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T customers, as well as business and first responder agencies, can access Starlink connectivity with their cellphones when not covered by any terrestrial mobile network.

For a bit of background on the tech, T-Mobile Starlink uses specially configured satellites with Direct-to-Cell capabilities orbiting our planet some 200 miles up in space and traveling at over 17,000 MPH. For now, only text messages with picture messages are supported, but soon data and voice calls will be available. All of this from a complete dead zone location, which there are plenty of in the US.

The company says the beta is free for all until July, at which point T-Mobile Starlink will be included at no extra cost on Go5G Next (including variations like Go5G Next 55+). Business customers will also get T-Mobile Starlink at no extra cost on Go5G Business Next, first responder agencies on T-Priority plans and other select premium rate plans. T-Mobile customers on any other plan can add the service for $15/month per line.

Verizon and AT&T customers, once the beta ends, you will have access to T-Mobile Starlink for $20/month.

To get yourself registered, follow the link below.

// T-Mobile