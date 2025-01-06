A fresh One UI 7 beta update is rolling out to supported Galaxy devices, labeled as software version ZXLJ.

Inside, there are only two “new” features, but a long list of bug fixes and improvements. This is what we expect from beta builds, so hats off to Samsung to squashing so many. Bug fixes include lock screen alignment issues, Nowbar issues, Samsung Message bugs getting corrected, and plenty else.

We have the full changelog below for your reading pleasure.

New Features

Add the option to switch left and right to open the quick panel

Add 4×1 widget

Bug Fixes

Improve vertical scroll inconvenience in app drawer alignment

Game booster> Change screen playback default setting

Game booster> Change FPS setting name and max value

Game Booster> Default scanning rate 120Hz setting

Samsung Message> Modify Exception when saving MMS image

Improved quick panel closing operation – Modify that the Nowbar is not displayed on a specific path

Fix lock screen / AOD / status bar battery icon, notification icon alignment error

Fix errors related to lock screen editing – Fix the lock screen shortcut icon to disappear

Fix volume key operation error when using Routine+

Many other improvements



If you’ve been running One UI 7, please report and let us know how you’ve been liking it. If you want to get in on the action, look here.