A fresh One UI 7 beta update is rolling out to supported Galaxy devices, labeled as software version ZXLJ.
Inside, there are only two “new” features, but a long list of bug fixes and improvements. This is what we expect from beta builds, so hats off to Samsung to squashing so many. Bug fixes include lock screen alignment issues, Nowbar issues, Samsung Message bugs getting corrected, and plenty else.
We have the full changelog below for your reading pleasure.
New Features
- Add the option to switch left and right to open the quick panel
- Add 4×1 widget
Bug Fixes
- Improve vertical scroll inconvenience in app drawer alignment
- Game booster> Change screen playback default setting
- Game booster> Change FPS setting name and max value
- Game Booster> Default scanning rate 120Hz setting
- Samsung Message> Modify Exception when saving MMS image
- Improved quick panel closing operation – Modify that the Nowbar is not displayed on a specific path
- Fix lock screen / AOD / status bar battery icon, notification icon alignment error
- Fix errors related to lock screen editing – Fix the lock screen shortcut icon to disappear
- Fix volume key operation error when using Routine+
- Many other improvements
If you’ve been running One UI 7, please report and let us know how you’ve been liking it. If you want to get in on the action, look here.
