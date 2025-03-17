I know that we just got done telling you over the weekend that you could save up to $250 off a Pixel 9 Pro XL. Guys, there’s a better deal that is running at the moment that I’m shocked to see still live.

How does $400 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL sound? If you want the Hazel model with 128GB, you can hit that link below and grab one before they are gone. I’d imagine they will be gone in a matter of hours or minutes.

At $400 off, you could own a Pixel 9 Pro XL in Hazel for just $699. Incredible. Go!

Amazon Deal Link