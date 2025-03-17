Google Pushes Fix for Dead Chromecast Devices That Were Factory Reset

Last week, the Chromecast (2nd Gen) and Chromecast Audio found themselves a part of a global outage that caused multiple days worth of frustrations for their owners. Google was at least quick to acknowledge that the situation was bad and promised to be working on a fix or fixes. They identified one quickly and began rolling it out before we entered the weekend. That initial fix helped most folks, as long as they had not factory reset their devices during the outage. For those who did, a separate fix was needed.

Today, Google provided an update for Chromecast (2nd Gen) and Chromecast Audio owners who had attempted to fix their devices with a factory reset. Google says that a Google Home app update will fix these:

For users who have performed a factory reset, you will need to update your Google Home app to the latest version (3.30.1.6 for Android and 3.30.106 for iOS) to set up your Chromecast (2nd gen) or Chromecast Audio device again. The app roll out is beginning today and may take up to a few days to roll out to everyone.

So if you factory reset your Chromecasts when they stopped working early last week, this is your fix. Unfortunately, Google did say that the rollout of these new app versions (3.30.1.6 for Android and 3.30.106 for iOS) will take a “few days” to hit everyone.

Ahhh, the slow rollout…even when it’s to fix critical bugs. I have so many things to say about that.