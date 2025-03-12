At the beginning of the week, owners of the Chromecast 2nd Gen and Chromecast Audio were presented with a message that suggested their devices had “outdated device firmware” and could not be used. There was initial confusion from the message that pushed folks to factory reset their devices in hopes that it would fix whatever was happening. Since that didn’t fix the problem, many were left with Chromecast devices that simply wouldn’t work any longer. Google eventually confirmed that there was an issue and then attempted to tell people to not factory reset, even though the damage was already done for so many.

Fast forward to the past 24 hours and Google has confirmed that they have identified the cause of the issue and are working on a fix. They have not provided any sort of timeline for that fix to arrive, only that they are “working to resolve this as soon as possible.”

Again, they are recommending that no one factory reset their Chromecast devices that were impacted because you will have issues trying to re-setup your devices. However, Google has also identified the cause for that issue and is working on a fix there too.

And that’s all they have told us about this global Chromecast outage.

If you head to reddit, there are several major threads that people have put together to identify the issue on their own, without Google. Some offer work-arounds to get things back up and running too, assuming you lack patience (I’d be that type) and don’t mind a bit of work.

Should Google push out fixes, we’ll do our best to update you.