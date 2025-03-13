The Chromecast (2nd Gen) and Chromecaset Audio outage that kicked off earlier in the week across the globe will soon come to an end. Google shared today that it has started to roll out a fix for the problem, at least for those who didn’t factory reset their devices when the outage first happened.

In a new community post to the Nest forum, Google says the following:

We have started to roll out a fix for the problem with Chromecast (2nd gen) and Chromecast Audio devices, which will be completed over the next few days. Your device must be connected to receive the update. If you performed a factory reset during initial troubleshooting, you may still be experiencing an issue where you cannot re-setup your device. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible. Please continue to check the Community page here for updates and next steps.

As you can see there, they have not yet readied the fix for those who performed a factory reset of their devices. They did acknowledge a separate fix for devices in this state a couple of days ago, so if you did wipe your device in an attempt to fix it yourself, you still have to keep waiting.

For those who didn’t jump to a factory reset, Google simply says to keep your Chromecast (2nd Gen) and Chromecast Audio devices connected to your internet and it should automatically receive the fix. The rollout for this will take at least a few days.

// Google