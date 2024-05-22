To finish off the month of April, T-Mobile held its quarterly earnings call and suggested that it might soon increase prices for older plans. Here we are now at the end of May and those price increases are official, with notices starting to rollout to customers today. Prepare, T-Mobile customers, for your monthly bills to increase anywhere from $2 to $5 per month per line.

It doesn’t appear that T-Mobile has shared the news publicly for the world to see, but they have notified employees and have already begun sending texts to customers who are impacted. T-Mobile was clearly preparing for this change to hit hard, as the online world of T-Mobile chatters has been talking about today for some time, with staffing supposedly ramping up for the next few days.

Again, T-Mobile hasn’t publicly shared exactly who is impacted (if they do, we’ll update this), but reddit has come to the rescue as usual. We have links for the $2 increase (here) as well as the $5 increase (here) that customers will be directed to. There are FAQ on these pages that attempt to give reasoning for the new pricing.

T-Mobile states the following as a “What does this mean?” for customers:

For the first time in nearly a decade, in response to rising costs and inflation, we’re making small adjustments to some of our oldest rate plan prices. If you received a notification from us, your rate plan price is undergoing an adjustment. T-Mobile remains committed to offering the best value in wireless with low prices and a best-in-class 5G network. Even with these adjustments, we’re still the best value in wireless.

The landing page for these changes also tries to bring peace to impacted customers by suggesting their plans are still cheaper than Verizon and AT&T’s and that no benefits are going away:

Even with these changes, T-Mobile customers still pay less, saving an average of approximately 20% vs AT&T and Verizon for comparable services and streaming. You’ll keep all the benefits you currently enjoy, including access to America’s largest and fastest 5G network, and no further action is needed from you.

And here’s an image of the training materials that T-Mobile employees are seeing:

Which T-Mobile plans are affected? That’s tough to clearly confirm just now, but there are reports on reddit of customers with Simple Choice, ONE, and Magenta plans who are all seeing increases. T-Mobile was at one point allowing for a price lock to happen, so hopefully you got in when that was active. Here’s an archive (latest version for comparison) of that old price lock promise.

Price increases will start to show up on bills beginning June 5.

We’ll update this post as we have more.