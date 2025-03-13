Galaxy S23 lineup users in the US, you can rejoice this week. Samsung is rolling out the One UI 7 (Android 15) beta to the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra.

Weighing in at 4.6GB on the Galaxy S23, the One UI 7 beta brings about many changes, ranging from significant UI differences to new features. We’ve detailed all of it previously when it was first made available to the Galaxy S24 series, but since its release in December, there have been multiple updates for it.

For owners who want to get in on the action, the process should be identical to how it was for the Galaxy S24. You can read instructions here.

This has felt like a long wait.

// reddit