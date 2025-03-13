In addition to news that Gemini can now be connected to your Google Search history for more personalized responses, Google is moving to connect more apps and services to the AI. This ultimately leads to more tasks able to be accomplished with a single query, which isn’t a bad thing.

Google announced that Gemini is getting connected to apps like Calendar, Notes, and Tasks inside of 2.0 Flash Thinking (Experimental), allowing you, the user, to ask more complex questions and requests of Gemini. For example, you can ask Gemini to, “Look up an easy cookie recipe on YouTube, add the ingredients to my shopping list and find me grocery stores that are still open nearby.”

While the aforementioned apps are getting injected this week, Google says that Photos will be in the coming weeks. When it is available, you can ask questions based on your library of photos. For example, you can ask Gemini to recall information, such as when your driver’s license expires. That could be helpful!

Also announced, Google is opening up Gems to everyone. If you aren’t familiar, Gems let you customize your own AI expert in any given topic. You can create a Gem for translating languages, planning your meals, or coaching you at math. On desktop, go to Gems Manager, write instructions, give it a name, then chat with it whenever you want. You can also upload files to a Gem, ensuring it has all of the relevant information it might need when helping you.

For those who utilize Deep Research, you’ll be pleased to learn that it is being upgraded with Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental. This means enhancements across all stages of the research process. And in addition, “Gemini now shows its thoughts while it browses the web, giving you a real-time look into how it’s going about solving your research task.”

For a full breakdown on what Google is adding to Gemini, follow the link below.

// Google