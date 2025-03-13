If AI is ever going to become the AI assistant of the future, it probably needs to be more personal, which means it’ll need to know almost everything about you, with access to everything you do and see on the web. Google will eventually get to the point where it’ll ask if you are cool with Gemini accessing more of your data through their services, but to start, they want you to allow Gemini to access your Google Search history. You don’t have to, it’s just that this is the first step towards their new “personalization” initiative.

Google announced today that their Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking model (which is experimental) can get more personal by you giving it access to Search history. This should allow for responses to be “uniquely insightful and directly address your needs.”

What exactly does that mean? Well, Google really wants you to use Gemini to research topics or brainstorm ideas. By giving it access to your Search history, Google thinks it can really bring you personal results back. They offer the following examples as ideas to try first:

Where should I go on vacation this summer?

I want to start a YouTube channel but need content ideas.

What would you suggest I learn as a new hobby / job?

Seeing those, you can probably imagine that it could come up with quite a bit of personal info for summer vacations if it knows about all of the things you’ve been searching for. Same goes for hobbies and jobs, assuming you constantly look up stuff through Google Search.

Following this experimental access of your Search history, the next step is to allow access to more Google apps, like Google Photos and YouTube. That expansion will happen in the coming months.

Worried about privacy? You probably should be, since you are giving AI access to your world. And to be honest, Google didn’t necessarily say that this is the most private thing they’ve ever introduced, because it isn’t. You are giving Google’s AI models access to your history to give you more personal responses. This is just the future, assuming you are down for it.

Google did attempt to layout their “robust privacy safeguards” with this personalization thing, but it’s basically Google just explaining that you can always revoke permissions and that they’ll constantly remind you that you’ve given them this permission. Here’s what they said today:

Clear notice: Gemini will ask for permission before connecting to your Search history or any other apps. This ensures you have full awareness and control over whether your data is used.

Transparency of data sources : Our advanced thinking model provides a full outline of how Gemini personalizes responses, and can show you which data sources — your saved info, past chats or Search history — were used. When you’re using the personalization experiment, Gemini displays a clear banner with a link to easily disconnect your Search history.

Data and control: With this experimental feature, Gemini will only access your Search history when you’ve selected Gemini with personalization, when you’ve given Gemini permission to connect to your Search history, and when you have Web & App Activity on. You can also view and manage your Search history.

If you’d like to use Gemini with personalization, you can connect it with your Search history at this link.

Once you’ve connected, you’ll head to the Gemini portal on the web and flip the top to the “Personalization (experimental)” option (see image above). This will go live to all Gemini and Gemini Advanced users on the web today. It will gradually rollout to mobile apps.

Google Play Link: Gemini

// Google