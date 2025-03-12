We have been grateful to most Android OEMs moving away from curved glass on the edge of devices. Not only does it feel more secure in hand, but it feels better to use overall. That’s why we’ve seen companies like Samsung, Google, and OnePlus stick to flat glass lately, which likely helps the production process, too.

With all of that said, Motorola had official renders for its upcoming Moto Edge 60 Fusion device leak recently, featuring all sorts of edged glass. It’s fitting, given the name, but hasn’t anyone gotten the memo? Consumers are moving past curved glass.

Now I wouldn’t say this is a bad looking device whatsoever. In fact, it looks very sleek and sexy, but as we’ve learned from a few years of the curved glass experiment, it doesn’t play as nicely to the hands as it does the eyes. It’s slippery and makes wielding the device feel a bit dangerous at times. And cases don’t like the curved glass either. No matter how it fits, the device is open to damage on those edges.

No specs for the device are yet known, but given we’re unsure if this device will hit our shores officially, we’re not overly concerned at this time. If it does get announced for the US, we’ll keep you posted.

Are you happy we’ve gotten away from the curved glass on devices?

// GSM Arena