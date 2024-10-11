In late September, reports of soft bricked Pixel Watch 1 and Pixel Watch 2 devices started popping up following the September update to Wear OS 5. This week, Google has acknowledged the issue and confirmed that the update has been pulled until the problem is resolved.

In a blog post, Google states that they are, “aware of an issue affecting some Pixel Watch 1 and 2 users who experienced their device stuck on a blank screen after receiving the September OTA update. As of September 26, 2024 we paused the Wear OS 5 rollout to Pixel Watch 1 and 2, and are actively working on a resolution.”

To go along with this, they provided the following links on what owners can to do reset their device.

Fix Your Device

Again, until Google fixes this update, it’s been pulled, so you don’t need to worry about it hurting your watch.

// Google