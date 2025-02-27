It’s Pokemon Day! That really only matters to Pokemon fans, but it’s a huge occasion each year because we get so many announcements across all of the Pokemon universe. Today we got news about new Mega EX cards for the regular TCG game, the unveiling of a new Pokemon Champions mobile (and Switch) game, updates to Pokemon Sleep, and so much more. For those into Pokemon TCG Pocket, we got several big announcements, including the release of a new pack tonight (well, tomorrow officially).

On February 28 (or tonight if you stay up late enough), Pokemon TCG Pocket is getting the “Triumphant Light” booster pack expansion that gives you a new mini-set of cards to collect or battle with. The highlight of this pack is Arceus EX, but it looks like we are getting new Garchomp EX and Glaceon EX cards too, as well as the arrival of Tyranitar. Again, the pack goes live as early as tonight (usually 9 or 10PM Pacific).

In addition to the new pack, Pokemon announced that we are getting ranked matches in the Battle mode. If you are tired of playing battles over and over again without much in return, ranked is exactly what you should be on the lookout for. It should be here by the “end of March.”

And finally, because it’s Pokemon Day, TCG Pocket players are getting 3 special gift packs in the game that you can claim. The gift is Charizard, Mewtwo, and Pikachu “Genetic Apex” packs that are guaranteed to have at least a 4-diamond or higher card in each.

Google Play Link: Pokemon TCG Pocket

// Pokemon