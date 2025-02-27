It seems that no matter what phone I use, regardless of its battery size, I’m always averaging somewhere between 3-5 hours of screen on time before I have to charge it. I’ve come to terms with my reality and the therapist says I’m making great progress. But maybe I’m not the problem? A way to test this might be with a phone that has a big, big battery. Say, 33,000mAh or so? Yes, it’s as ridiculous (in a good way) as it sounds.

On Kickstarter, Oukitel (a known outdoor tech manufacturer), has a rugged smartphone designed to be an ultimate camping/adventure device. It has a built-in 100 lumen projector, infrared night vision camera, camping light, that massive 33,000mAh battery I already mentioned, high-volume speaker, and it will run Android 15 via an OTA software update.

Those typical “rugged” smartphones are fine, but this thing has so many features. To survive the outdoors, the WP100 Titan offers IP68/IP69K water and dust resistance, is 1.5m drop-proof, and meets the MIL-STD-810H standard. The company literally uses the phone as a hammer to drive stakes in promo videos. Other specs include a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, a camera system highlighted by a Samsung-made 200MP HP3 sensor, 20MP infrared night vision camera, and 66W fast charging.

For pricing, this phone seems totally reasonable for what you’re getting. You can get the device for $649 during its super early bird period, with MSRP expected to be over $1K. And considering the company has reached nearly half a million dollars in funding and units are already produced and sent out to reviewers, it’s safe to assume that backers will indeed be getting the device when shipments are expected to begin rolling out this April.

Person who always complains about small batteries, is this big enough for you?