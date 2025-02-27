Pokemon Champions is a New Battle Game Coming to Mobile

We talked earlier about the new expansion pack coming this week for Pokemon TCG Pocket, but as a part of Pokemon Day we also heard the first bit of news about a new game. Called Pokemon Champions, we’re getting a new battle game that appears to put two trainers up against each other in an arena, allowing “battles to be enjoyed by more players than ever before.”

Little was revealed about this new Pokemon Champions game outside of the teaser in “Pokemon Presents” that we time-linked below and a short description on a dedicated Pokemon Champions portal. There, the game is described as follows:

This new, battle-focused title will feature familiar mechanics such as Pokémon types, Abilities, and moves—creating an environment conducive to rich, varied strategies for new and experienced Trainers alike. Compete against players from all over the world for the highest rank in Ranked Battles or for some easygoing fun in Casual Battles. If you’d rather play together with friends and family, you can have Private Battles, too!

So we are getting both ranked and casual battle modes, Pokemon we’ll be familiar with, including their abilities and moves. We also know that Champions will connect to Pokemon Home, allowing you to grab Pokemon stored there. Pokemon can be transferred to Home from games like Pokemon Go and Scarlet/Violet. And that’s really all we’ve learned.

Pokemon Champions will eventually be available to a global audience on the Nintendo Switch family of devices (so the Switch and Switch 2), as well as mobile. A release date is to be deteremined.

