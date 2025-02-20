Droid Life

Samsung Shipping February Patch to More Galaxy Devices

1
Galaxy S23

Samsung is shipping more February patch updates to Galaxy devices, though, we’re still waiting on One UI 7 shipments. Over the past few days, devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy S23 lineup are receiving this monthly patch.

Nothing else is listed in the changelog, so we don’t expect owners will come across anything significant, but in case you do, feel free to let us know.

Updated Software Version Numbers

  • Galaxy S23: S911USQU5CYB1
  • S23+: S916USQU5CYB1
  • S23 Ultra: S918USQU5CYB1
  • Z Flip 4: F721USQS7GYA5
  • Z Fold 4: F936USQS7GYA5
  • Z Flip 5: F731USQS5DYA5
  • Z Fold 5: F946USQS5DYA5

Be on the lookout for these updates to hit your device.

// Verizon

