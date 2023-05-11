With the launch of Android 14 Beta 2 yesterday, Google announced that a bunch of its partners are entering the Android 14 Beta arena alongside the Pixel line. Phones and other devices from OnePlus, OPPO, Nothing, Xiaomi, Lenovo, and others can now test out the latest in Android.

The current official list of phones that can grab the Android 14 Beta are as follows:

OnePlus 11

OPPO Find N2 Flip

Nothing Phone (1)

IQOO 11

Vivo X90 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro

Tecno9 Camon 20

Lenovo Tab Extreme

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 12T

I took a look at the Nothing and OnePlus Android 14 Beta pages and both are very direct in telling you that there are bugs. While Google’s Pixel betas are often mostly stable, the betas from these companies might not be. For example, Nothing says that this Android 14 Beta breaks the fingerprint and face unlock. OnePlus straight up says they “DO NOT recommend flashing this ROM if you have little to no experience in software development.” So yeah, be careful if you were considering throwing this beta on your daily phone.

But the fact that these companies are all throwing out an Android 14 Beta at this time is a good sign of things to come. More partners issuing betas should mean quicker stable releases once we get to that point. With stable Android 14 scheduled for some time after July (likely in August), we could see a good bunch of devices receiving it shortly after Google’s Pixel phones. At least, that’s the hope.

Google setup a page to help you get the beta on your non-Pixel, with direct links to partners sites. You can access that site here.