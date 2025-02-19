The Android phone I still use every day and probably will for the foreseeable future, is wrapping up its latest sale, according to Google. If you want a Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL at a steep discount, now is the time to jump at them.

All retailers are currently running a $200 off special on both the regular Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. With $200 off, you’d get a Pixel 9 Pro at a starting price of $799 with 128GB storage. The Pixel 9 Pro XL with that same 128GB would start at $899. Larger storage amounts (like 256GB) are also $200 off at the moment.

For comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at $1,299 at the moment, although you would get 512GB at that price. And of course, you can trade in a phone to Samsung to get a sizable discount from that price. But this deal on Google’s top phones is a straight-discount, with no trades required. These are tough deals to pass on. The Pixel 9 Pro series is as good as it gets for Android phones.

Our review is still worth a look if you missed it all those months ago.

