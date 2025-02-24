We must be coming up on the release of the Pixel 9a, as we’re seeing leaks left and right for Google’s upcoming budget-friendly Pixel phone.

In the latest leak, we have a very brief hands-on video of the device’s backside. We don’t get to see the front, but it’s rumored to measure in at 6.3-inches. This video confirms what we’ve already seen: Dual rear cameras, a flash, and a Google logo. Not much to see, though, this matte black option looks clean.

The design on the back is quite different from the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. That might be a good or bad thing, depending on your perspective, but it could simply be a cost saving measure by Google. We can’t tell if the back is plastic or some other type of material, but it’s unlikely to be glass, considering the cost is likely to be somewhere around sub-$500.

Pixel 9a launch must be inbound, folks.

