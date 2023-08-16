While I’m an Android owner and enthusiast, I am an unapologetic Mac user. With that being said, I’ll be the first to admit that Apple doesn’t always make the best decisions, with a primary example being my now-retired MacBook Pro that featured only USB-C ports. I was living what we call the Dongle Life, and honestly, it was bad times. I’ve since upgraded to a newer MacBook that comes with all sorts of ports, but I’m still always on the look out for useful dongles because even though the latest MacBooks have ample ports, there’s truly never enough of them.

I was recently asked to check out Dockcase’s latest 10-in-1 USB-C hub, currently on Kickstarter — and already fully funded with half a month to go. Just looking at the thing, you’d think the design team over at Nothing had something to do with it, which is what first caught my eye when I received it. Then I started using it, and needless to say, this thing is a really, really good dongle.

10-in-1 Features

1ooW Power In

HDMI 8K@30Hz, 4K@120Hz

DisplayPort 8K and 4K supported

2x USB 2.0 (480Mbps)

LAN (Gigabit ethernet)

USB-C, USB 3.2 Data Port (10Gbps)

USB-A, USB 3.2 Port (10Gbps)

SD and Micro SD Card Slots, UHS-II

Not only do you have all of these ports for whatever type of work you might be doing, but the dongle also has a built-in screen for configuring and diagnostics. It can take the guess work out if a certain component you’re running is on the fritz, which can be very handy at times. On top of that, the display will show data speeds, how much power is being distributed and more. It’s super nerdy and super cool.

For the multi-monitor setups, this dongle offers a great use in that it supports a variety of different scenarios. You could have a single 8K monitor running at 30Hz or up to two 4K monitors going at 60Hz and a lot in between. A few scenarios are listed above.

And don’t think Dongle Life is only for computers. Android phones can easily get in on the fun. Dockcase lists that the latest Samsung Galaxy models (Snapdragon variants) are officially supported, but I tested it on the Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy Z Fold 5 and had no issues transferring photos to and from an SD card via the dongle.

If you’re looking for a serious dongle, the current price is $119 on Kickstarter with shipping set for October. That price is $40 off the expected retail price, so that’s not bad savings for early birds. And considering me and plenty of other tech people (and influencers) already have the product, it’s a safe bet you won’t have to worry about not receiving the product. That’s always a good thing when it comes to backing projects.