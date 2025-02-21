Samsung wants to sell you a Galaxy S25 Ultra, the best smartphone in its current lineup of devices. To do so, it is offering free doubled storage, massive trade-in values, as well as instant store credit that can get you accessory devices for next to nothing. If you’ve been on the fence, now is a good time to hop off.

Max Savings on Galaxy S25 Ultra: For maximum savings, Samsung is offering free doubled storage, which means you’re getting the 512GB model for the price of 256GB. With no trade-in, that price is $1299. However, for those with an eligible trade-in, you can get up to $900 towards the purchase price, bringing your total to just $399. That’s an insane price for this phone.

Your purchase will also come with 3 months of Peacock Premium ($24 value), 3 months of YouTube Premium ($42 value), and 6 months of SiriusXM streaming ($60 value) for eligible customers.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for $9.99: To help sweeten the deal, Samsung is offering 96% off the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, bringing the price to just $9.99 when you pair the purchase with a Galaxy S25 Ultra. That means those with a maximum trade-in offer will pay just $409.98 for both a Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. For those who love the deals, it’s a solid offer.

Follow the link below to take advantage.