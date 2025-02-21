Android 16’s Live Update Notifications Look Awesome

One feature we’ve been looking forward to in Android 16 is Live Updates, a new notification type that is designed to help you keep track of ongoing notifications, such as those from a ride sharing or food delivery app. iPhone has had a similar feature for a few years now and it’s about time Android offered it too.

Thanks to our friends at Android Authority, we’re getting our first look at how these notifications behave on Android 16, and from what we’re seeing, they look good.

As a reminder, here’s what Kellen wrote about this new notification type back when the Android 16 beta launched.

Android 16 is gaining support for Live Updates, a new class of notifications that can update for ongoing activities. Think ride share status (like Uber), food deliveries, or navigation activities showing ongoing updates on the lock screen and in notifications. I’d imagine at some point in the future you could see fitness tracking through this too. But to start, Google is introducing the ProgressStyle notification template for those first 3 notification types.

As you can see in the video below, let’s say you have a food delivery inbound. With Live Updates, the notification can update in real time to help you track progress of your order. Honestly, if you’ve ever used the Domino’s Tracker, it’s basically identical, which is perfect because the Domino’s Tracker is honestly one of the greatest inventions ever.

We don’t have an official list of apps that will update to utilize this new feature, but apps like Lyft, Uber, and UberEats all seem like great candidates. We also hope fitness apps will take advantage of this, as well as Domino’s, obviously.