Nothing is continuing to build the hype around Nothing Phone 3a, still scheduled to be “official” on March 4. But forget that, here’s the phone in both photo and video form, I suppose. Nothing simply can’t contain itself.

The excitement for Nothing Phone 3a appears very justified. It’s a good looking phone with Nothing’s signature appearance. On YouTube, Nothing posted a video that takes us behind the scenes regarding the phone’s concept briefing, the process of bringing that briefing to life, initial sketches, plus details colors and materials used. Even if you aren’t a Nothing fan, it’s a good watch.

Nothing has also confirmed we should expect Phone 3a to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon.

March 4. Mark your calendars.