Remember when we said last week that YouTube TV “could lose” Paramount, CBS and about 20 other channels because the two had failed to come to an agreement? Well, they came to an agreement, which seems to be the case every time that YouTube TV publicly airs out its negotiation failures with big networks.

Over the weekend, YouTube TV shared the following statement, so you should see no drop in coverage:

We’re happy to share that we’ve reached a deal to continue carrying Paramount channels, including CBS, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon and more. With this agreement, YouTube TV will continue to offer 100+ channels and add-ons including Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and will enable more user choice in the future. To our subscribers, we appreciate your patience while we negotiated on your behalf.

So, when is the next price increase coming?

// YouTube