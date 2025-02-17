Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3 Get Samsung Wallet Digital Key Support

Samsung Wallet added two new vehicles to its Digital Key line-up today, the Volvo EX90 and the Polestar 3.

This is big news for owners of those two cars who also happen to own a supported Samsung phone. Digital Key within Samsung Wallet means you can add your car key to your phone and then essentially leave your physical keys at home. Samsung Wallet can control your car using UWB (ultra-wideband), NFC, and Bluetooth LE, so that means unlocking or locking without having to pull your phone out.

To start, Volvo EX90 vehicles in Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia will get access to this feature, along with the Polestar 3 in Europe, North America, and Asia.

Samsung says to expect additional Volvo and Polestar vehicles “to follow,” but these are the first two. As for which phones you’ll need to make this work, basically the Galaxy S20 and onward for the S series. The Note 20 also still works, as do foldables as far back as the Fold 2. Anything newer than any of those devices and you should be good.

// Samsung