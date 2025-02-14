It’s President’s Day weekend, which means almost nothing in this space unless you are looking for deals on tech. Thankfully, we have some decent deals to share, many of which are simply continuations on previous deals. Like for the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung is still running back their day-1 promos and giving you top trade-in values to reduce your purchase price by up to $1,020, all in the name of a “Presidents’ Day Deal.”

This Galaxy S25 deal here remains exactly the same as launch day: up to $900 off with trades, $120 free upgrade in storage, and some leftover promotional credit to spend on accessories.

We’ve reviewed the Galaxy S25 Ultra since this deal first went live and I think the takeaway from there is that this phone is still going to be up there in the top list of phones to consider. Not that any of us should have expected anything less, but the S25 Ultra is quite impressive.

Should you upgrade from a Galaxy S24 Ultra? I mean, you can, but probably not worth it. Even the Galaxy S23 Ultra to this phone might not be a big enough jump unless you really love curved corners. However, if coming from an S22 Ultra or non-Ultra, this is going to be a great upgrade.

To start this deal off, you’ll jump from 256GB storage to 512GB for free ($120 value). If you think you need 1TB, you’ll pay just $120 extra because it too has been discounted by $120. Please don’t go with 256GB since Samsung is giving you double for free. It’s worth taking their offer here.

From there, you’ll tell them your trade-in to get an instant discount that comes off the price today. Here are Samsung’s top trade values, none of which appear to have changed since pre-orders:

$900 off : Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Fold 5

: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Fold 5 $750 off : Galaxy S23 Ultra

: Galaxy S23 Ultra $700 off : Galaxy S24+, Galaxy Z Flip 6

: Galaxy S24+, Galaxy Z Flip 6 $600 off: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy Z Flip 5

Finally, after adding your trade-in, Samsung will give you extra credit to spend towards accessories as you move through the checkout phase. If you took the 512GB offer, you’ll get $80 in credit to spend. If you jumped to 1TB, you’ll have $60 to spend. Make sure you spend that during checkout, as it isn’t a promo that sticks around for you to spend later.

Samsung Deal Link