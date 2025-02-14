Not that I’ve ever tried this before, but Google Messages has apparently (only now) added the ability to send yourself an RCS message and it may just be one of the greatest features ever. Self-texting in high quality is here!

The latest version of Google Messages through the beta program will let you send yourself a text message using RCS. I’m seeing it working in version 20250212_01_RC00.phone.openbeta, but it may have arrived in earlier builds, only no one noticed until this week.

Why is this important? Well, since Google Messages lets you send messages on phones, tablets, and desktops (via the web), having the option to RCS yourself means a client that’s there for you to send high quality photos, voice notes, or files from one device to another without much effort. Seriously, I send myself Telegram messages all of the time, but I may now use Google Messages instead for the default to higher quality images.

You could also easily copy text from one device to another, forward messages from other threads into your personal thread as something to keep track of, or you could schedule-send items to be reminded about later. There are all sorts of cool ideas you could take advantage of with this system. It even denotes each device’s message with a different bubble color, even though you are technically the same person from each device.

Google Messages is certainly not the first app to do this and everything I described above can probably be done with other applications (like Phone Link for Windows users). I just think the handiness of your messaging app being able to do all of this can’t be understated, especially for those of us using Android and a Mac.

To get going, you may need to be in the Google Messages beta or at least be on the latest version. We have links to help you get into both below.

Google Play Link: Google Messages (Beta sign-up)

// Android Authority

Cheers Patrick!