Now that we’re a few weeks into ownership of the Galaxy S25 series, you might be itching to receive that first update that could take care of any initial bugs you are experiencing. That first update is now ready in the US and should start rolling out through carriers immediately.

All three Galaxy S25 devices (Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25+, and S25) are seeing the update as build S93XUSQU1AYB3. While nothing major is listed as being included, it does bring the latest in security patches and includes “performance improvements.” I already thought the S25 Ultra was insanely quick, so that’s an interesting note in the changelog.

READ: Galaxy S25 Ultra review

I wish there was more to share, like big camera improvements or new software features, but the phone is only a couple of weeks old. This is mostly just an initial bug fixer, with bigger improvement-filled updates likely arriving later on down the road. That said, in our testing, the S25 series was in pretty good shape out of the box.

You’ll find all of the build numbers below, as well as February patch updates for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5:

Galaxy S25 Ultra : S938USQU1AYB3

: S938USQU1AYB3 Galaxy S25+ : S936USQU1AYB3

: S936USQU1AYB3 Galaxy S25 : S931USQU1AYB3

: S931USQU1AYB3 Galaxy Z Fold 5 : F946USQS5DYA5

: F946USQS5DYA5 Galaxy Z Flip 5: F731USQS5DYA5

To check for Samsung updates, you’ll head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.

// Verizon