Verizon may have just raised prices on their myPlan customers with 5 lines or more, a group of customers that are arguably their most important, but I want you to know that they weren’t stopping there. No, friends, Verizon (and Asurion) have other areas to target to add to their billions in free cash flow.

This week, Verizon informed customers with Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device plans that they should prepare to pay more. Those on the Multi-Device plan with 4 lines or more are going to pay $8 per month more in March than they were today. From March 27, 2025 going forward, the Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device price will jump from $60 to $68 per month on accounts with 4-20 lines.

Important: The monthly charge for Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device (4-20 lines) is increasing to $68/month on 3/27/24. There is no change in the monthly charge for Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device 2 and 3.

So, those on Verizon’s most important plans (myPlan) with 5 lines or more and who might pay $60 extra per month to protect those, will be hammered with two price increases within the first three months of the year.

Quite the start to 2025 here for Verizon.

