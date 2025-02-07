Two years ago when Samsung announced the Galaxy S23, it was reported that Samsung would use Qualcomm-made processors as it took time to refine its own Exynos silicon. That refinement is apparently going well, with a new report out of South Korea claiming that we could see the Exynos 2600 produced and powering the Galaxy S26 lineup.

It’s weird to discuss this given the Galaxy S25 series literally went on sale today, but these plans are made so far in advance that it’s not a surprise we’re already learning about Samsung’s intentions. After delays with the Exynos 2500, it appears that things are back on track for the 2600 and mass production of the 2nm process chip.

A unnamed Samsung official was quoted with the following.

The Exynos 2600 is cruising. There are optimistic evaluations of the Exynos product line inside and outside Samsung Electronics, but while the mass production of the Exynos 2500 has been delayed, the mass production of the Exynos 2600 appears likely to proceed as scheduled.

For Samsung Foundry, it’s imperative that history can look back on the Exynos 2600 as a success. Samsung Electronics is recording a deficit of more than 1 trillion won ($687M) every quarter in its non-memory business. In reference to the Exynos 2500, Samsung said during a conference call that, “Due to missing out on the entry into the flagship system-on-chip (SoC), the overall performance of the business division will continue for the time being.”

As Android users, so long as the chip is fast and allows us to do all of the things we want, we don’t necessarily care who makes it. We’ll keep you posted as we learn more throughout 2025.

// The Bell